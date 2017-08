11th Circ. Won't Revive Teller's Belated Race Bias Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel declined Friday to revive a suit alleging Alabama’s Auburn Bank effectively fired a black teller by discriminating against her based on her race, saying her first attorney’s purported concern about filing documents at night is no excuse for her complaint coming in two days late.



That Tiffany Davis’ first attorney, Al Jones of the Law Offices of Attorney Al Jones & Associates PC, allegedly “felt it an uncomfortable situation” to file at night after failing to realize the Middle District of Alabama...

