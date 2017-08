Food-Algae Firm Defends $20M Ch. 11 Stalking Horse Plan

Law360, Wilmington (August 21, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt algae-based food developer TerraVia Holdings Inc. on Monday defended its plan for a $20 million minimum Chapter 11 stalking horse sale in Delaware, cautioning that some changes sought by senior subordinated noteholders could drive away the company’s sole current bidder.



TerraVia, which sought bankruptcy protection Aug. 2, reported that it made some changes and concessions in response to the noteholder group. They include limitations on approvals required from the initial, pace-setting bidder, Dutch company Corbion NV for bid rule modifications.



“Ultimately, the debtors, in their...

