Getting The Most Out Of Your Reps & Warranties Insurance

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT) -- As deal-making continues to accelerate across multiple industries, more deals are making use of representations and warranties insurance policies (“R&WI policies”) to supplement or even replace escrow in protecting against loss arising from breaches of representations and warranties. R&WI policies were first introduced in the marketplace over 15 years ago, but their popularity has expanded significantly in recent years. And as the industry matures, claims under R&WI policies have become increasingly frequent. As more companies consider transactions involving R&WI policies for the first time, there are...

To view the full article, register now.