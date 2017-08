OCC Says It Had Nothing To Do With Operation Choke Point

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday disclaimed any role in a Department of Justice operation that Republicans accused of freezing payday lenders and gun stores out of the banking system, telling a top congressman that it didn’t single out any particular industry for scrutiny.



Keith Noreika, the acting head of the unit of the Treasury, told Texas Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling, the head of the House Financial Services Committee, that his agency never had any links to Operation Choke Point, an anti-fraud...

