FTC, Boehringer Take Last Swipes In Docs Request Appeal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and Boehringer Ingelheim each filed final briefs in the D.C. Circuit on Monday, with the sides sparring over a cache of documents from a 2008 Aggrenox patent dispute that the drugmaker alleges is protected by attorney-client privilege and the agency claims is not.



The FTC is looking to force Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. to turn over hundreds of documents subpoenaed during an investigation into whether the company illegally paid Barr Pharmaceuticals Inc. not to launch generic drugs competing with its stroke prevention...

