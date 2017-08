Atty Linked To Neo-Nazi Metal Gone From Patterson Thuente

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Patterson Thuente IP has fired a partner from its Minneapolis office after a local news publication described him as being connected to a record label that pushed fascist and neo-Nazi-leaning heavy metal bands, Law360 confirmed on Monday.



Twin Cities alt-weekly City Pages published a cover story last week about Behold Barbarity Records saying that Aaron Davis, then a partner at Patterson Thuente, was the man behind the operation, which sells records for fascist-leaning heavy metal acts and other bands that push neo-Nazi references, slogans and views....

