Impax Loses Fees Bid In Opioid Pay-For-Delay Row With FTC

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday declined to grant fees to Impax Laboratories Inc. after the Federal Trade Commission voluntarily dismissed its pay-for-delay suit over generic versions of an opioid, but admonished the agency for conduct that had been “less than admirable.”



U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond ruled in the FTC’s favor, but almost grudgingly so, finding it would be inequitable for the court to award Impax its defense fees and costs because the agency had refiled its dispute with Impax as an administrative proceeding,...

