Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Attorney head count and billable hours were down at the smallest BigLaw firms during the first half of 2017, even as the largest of the large firms experienced significant improvements, a report out on Tuesday found.



The second 100 largest law firms in the U.S. by revenue saw a 1.3 percent decline in demand and a slight dip in head count during the first six months of 2017 and demand and head count at the 50 largest law firms both rose by 3.2 percent, the Wells...

