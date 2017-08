Del. Court Denies Toss Of Tyrogenex Takeover Plot Suit

Law360, Wilmington (August 22, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Acknowledging possible “darker overtones” to a venture capital firm’s gain of control over drug developer Tyrogenex Inc. after the abrupt firing of its CEO-founder, a Delaware vice chancellor refused Tuesday to dismiss most breach-of-fiduciary-duty claims focused on the saga.



Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster’s ruling retained as reasonably conceivable most of two direct or derivative fiduciary breach claims against Tyrogenex directors — including some individuals directly tied to major investor Brace Pharmaceuticals LLC. Also kept on was a claim accusing a financial consultant of aiding and...

