EU Watchdog Launches Probe Of $66B Bayer-Monsanto Deal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s antitrust regulator has opened an in-depth investigation of German drug and chemical maker Bayer’s proposed $66 billion buyout of U.S. agrochemical company Monsanto, warning Tuesday that the merger may reduce competition in industries that are already globally concentrated.



The European Commission said the proposed Bayer-Monsanto merger would create the world's largest pesticides and seeds company by combining two rivals that now dominate the herbicide and digital agriculture markets, which could reduce competition while driving up prices, lowering quality and limiting choice.



The EC...

