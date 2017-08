US, S. Korea Begin Kicking Tires On Trade Deal Retooling

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The top trade officials for the U.S. and South Korea concluded the first phase of their effort to explore possible changes to their bilateral trade agreement Tuesday, with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer vowing to carry the process forward over the next several weeks.



Lighthizer held a video conference with South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-Chong under the auspices of the special joint committee provided for in the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, known as KORUS. The special committee serves as something of a watchdog for the...

