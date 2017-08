Krystal Biotech Files $35M IPO Led By Morrison Foerster

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., a gene therapy company developing treatments for rare and severe skin diseases, on Monday filed a $35 million initial public offering to fund its pipeline under guidance from Morrison Foerster LLP.



Pittsburgh-based Krystal Biotech did not say how many shares or indicate a price range for its IPO, details that are normally unveiled when an issuer launches a marketing process known as a roadshow. The company plans to list shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol KRYS.



Krystal Biotech said it is...

