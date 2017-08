Anti-Trump Site Host Crowdsources DOJ Warrant Legal Fees

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A web hosting company resisting a U.S. Department of Justice demand for information about visitors to a Trump protester site is getting financial help from the public, a company lawyer confirmed Tuesday.



Just five days into a month-long fundraising campaign, Internet host company DreamHost had raised north of $4,400 as of Tuesday afternoon to in legal fee donations as it fights a DOJ warrant in a D.C. court.



The DOJ first served the web host of disruptj20.org, California-based DreamHost, with a subpoena in January for records...

