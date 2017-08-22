DOJ Pulls Back On Warrant To Anti-Trump Website Host

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sought to limit the scope of a controversial warrant for a wide swath of information about visitors to an anti-Trump protest site.

The web company hit with the warrant, California-based DreamHost, has resisted the demand, which it said would include more than 1.3 million IP addresses and other information about visitors to disruptj20.org. Federal prosecutors say the site was a online meeting ground for scores of people who planned Inauguration Day violence.

In a reply and motion filed with...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular