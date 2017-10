Up Next At The High Court: Alien Torts & Appellate Rules

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT) -- After the U.S. Supreme Court canceled oral arguments over President Donald Trump’s travel ban due to the administration’s policy change, cases involving the Alien Tort Statute and consequential questions of appellate procedure have stepped into the spotlight for the week of Oct. 10.



The court on Sept. 25 canceled the travel ban arguments that were set for Oct. 10 following Trump’s last-minute proclamation recrafting the ban to include non-Muslim countries, which many saw as a way to make the policy more resistant to claims of religious...

