SEC Accuses Education Co., Ex-Boss Of Securities Fraud

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An educational program franchising company and its former boss were hit with a fraud suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Florida federal court Monday, with the company and two former top officials settling the case for $71,000 in total fines.



Brian Pappas was accused of lying to investors in Creative Learning Corp. during his tenure as its CEO, arranging personal loans to company officers and manipulating its stock. CLC was also named in the suit, and the company and former executives Daniel O’Donnell...

