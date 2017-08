Cetera Financial To Pay $3.3M Over Mutual Fund Fee Errors

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Five subsidiaries of Cetera Financial Group Inc. have agreed to accept a censure from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and pay $3.3 million back to clients after finding they had wrongly been sold high-cost mutual fund shares, according to notices posted yesterday on the self-regulatory group’s website.



FINRA said the five Cetera units investigated the matter themselves and came clean in September 2015 about the overcharges, which date back to 2009 and continued for several years. Certain clients who were eligible to buy low-fee Class A...

