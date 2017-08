Microcap Finance Co. Pays $4.4M In SEC Settlement

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Ironridge Global Partners LLC agreed to pay $4.4 million in disgorgement to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims it acted as an unregistered broker while distributing billions of microcap shares, reaching the deal after first challenging the constitutionality of the SEC’s court.



Ironridge and its former subsidiary Ironridge Global IV agreed to the settlement, filed Monday, without admitting or denying allegations they failed to register as dealers while distributing shares for microcap issuers in a financing operation that used litigation against the issuers to...

