FDIC Chair Will Consider Cautious Tweaks to Volcker Rule

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg on Tuesday said he was open to making changes to the Volcker Rule as long as they maintain the “substance” of the regulation's ban on proprietary trading by banks.



Gruenberg, who was appointed by President Barack Obama to a term that expires in Novermber, said at a press conference that while he is in favor of making changes to one of the Dodd-Frank Act’s signature planks, he also does not want to alter it in a way that could...

