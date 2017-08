TerraVia Leaves Plan Option Open In Sale Procedures Order

Law360, Wilmington (August 22, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt algae-based food product developer TerraVia Holdings Inc. received court approval for its auction and sale plan Tuesday in Delaware, after agreeing to modify the company's bid procedures to allow for a potential plan option that allayed the concerns of bondholders.



During a hearing in Wilmington, TerraVia's attorney Steven Z. Szanzer of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP told the court that the debtor had resolved the objection of the ad hoc consortium of noteholders by allowing an option for TerraVia to pursue a restructuring plan option...

