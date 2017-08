ITC Judge Theodore Essex Has Retired, Agency Confirms

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission administrative law judge who oversaw a variety of technology and intellectual property-related investigations has left the enforcement agency after about a decade on its bench, the ITC said Tuesday.



Administrative Law Judge Theodore R. Essex retired as of Aug. 11, an ITC spokesperson confirmed to Law360. The commission did not release a formal statement on his retirement, but the spokesperson said his cases have been assigned to Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles Bullock until a new judge arrives.



Judge Essex had...

