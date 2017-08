German Court Reveals Why EU Patent Court Is Stalled

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Following public speculation, the German Federal Constitutional Court has revealed that a complaint filed by an unknown individual stalling efforts to ratify the European Union’s new Unified Patent Court alleges that the legislation may need at least a two-thirds majority in the German Parliament to pass.



In response to a formal request from German intellectual property attorney Thorsten Bausch, the Federal Constitutional Court explained on Aug. 16 that the ratification legislation may constitute a law expressly amending or supplementing German “basic law,” meaning that it must...

