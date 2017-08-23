Fed. Circ. Resurrects Hindsight Bias In Post-KSR World

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- In Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Sandoz Inc., 862 F.3d 1356 (Fed. Cir. 2017), Federal Circuit Judges Pauline Newman, Haldane Mayer and Kathleen O’Malley overturned a district court’s invalidation of a pharmaceutical patent. The Federal Circuit reversed a district court’s holdings of obviousness and inherency regarding a pharmaceutical compound, using hindsight arguments explicitly rejected in KSR Int’l Co. v. Teleflex Inc., 550 U.S. 398 (2007).



The disputed compound is sold as a cancer treatment named Velcade. Its precursor bortezomib is a proteosome inhibitor with known stability problems....

