Feds Move To Ease Capital Treatment For Smaller Banks

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Federal banking regulators on Tuesday said they would not require most banks to comply with international standards for the treatment of mortgage servicing and other assets as part of a planned easing of the capital rules for smaller banks.



The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said that banks with less than $250 billion in assets or $10 billion in total foreign exposures would not be required to conform with Basel III’s capital treatment for certain...

To view the full article, register now.