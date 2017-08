PTAB Rightly Stripped IPod Dock Patent, Apple Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board correctly rejected limitations for a patent covering an audio entertainment system, Apple told the Federal Circuit on Monday, urging the appeals court to keep intact a decision gutting the patent held by iPod dock maker Chestnut Hill Sound.



In its response brief, Apple Inc. argued that Chestnut Hill Sound Inc. should not be allowed to expand the limitations of its patent to cover features not explicitly mentioned in the original language.



"Chestnut intentionally drafted its claims and patent to be...

