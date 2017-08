CWA Suit Over NH Wastewater Treatment Plant Gets Tossed

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit from a group of Portsmouth residents against the federal government, the state and the city that alleged a proposed upgrade to a wastewater treatment facility on Peirce Island wouldn't bring the city into compliance with the Clean Water Act.



U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro granted bids to dismiss the citizen suit alleging the city, state and federal government were liable as primary violators of the CWA, even though the three defendants in 2009 agreed to a...

To view the full article, register now.