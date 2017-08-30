Paths To Successful Motions To Amend At PTAB
There is perhaps some hope for more leeway with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s recent announcement that it is reviewing post-grant proceeding rules, including motions to amend practice. In addition the en banc Federal Circuit decision in In re Aqua Products Inc., 833 F.3d 1335 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 12, 2016), is pending,[1] and that may also impact motions to amend in post-grant proceedings....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login