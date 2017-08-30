Paths To Successful Motions To Amend At PTAB

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Patent owners continue to bemoan the extreme reluctance of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to grant motions to amend substituting claims.



​​



There is perhaps some hope for more leeway with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s recent announcement that it is reviewing post-grant proceeding rules, including motions to amend practice. In addition the en banc Federal Circuit decision in In re Aqua Products Inc., 833 F.3d 1335 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 12, 2016), is pending,[1] and that may also impact motions to amend in post-grant proceedings....

To view the full article, register now.