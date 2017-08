TTAB Says 'Medical Extrusion Technologies' Not Distinctive

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has issued a precedential decision that “Medical Extrusion Technologies” cannot be registered as a trademark for plastics used in medical devices, saying the term had not acquired enough distinctiveness in the minds of consumers.



In rejecting the application from Medical Extrusion Technologies Inc., the board said the name was “highly descriptive,” since the company’s goods are simply “the end products of medical extrusion technologies.”



Those kind of “descriptive” terms, which competitors need to use, are hard to protect under the...

