Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Tuesday gave environmentalists a quick win in their suit seeking to protect the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear, rejecting the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to unlist the animal as endangered.



U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to vacate its 2014 finding that the bear was no longer endangered under the Endangered Species Act on the grounds it was not “on the brink of extinction.” The judge said the FWS’ reasoning, which differed from the...

