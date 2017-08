Bar On Religious Political Activity Still Applies, DOJ Says

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday urged a Wisconsin federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that a May executive order allowing religious organization to endorse political candidates results in a tax preference for those groups, saying the order does not remove the bar on political activity by nonprofits.



Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice argued that the Freedom From Religion Foundation Inc. has no standing to contest President Donald Trump’s early-May executive order. The dismissal bid contends the plaintiffs “misunderstand” the order, which the FFRF...

