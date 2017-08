PE-Backed Dutch Bank NIBC Explores IPO

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed, Netherlands-based bank NIBC said Wednesday it is considering an initial public offering, a prospective move that would follow a spate of acquisitions and a first-half period in which the company reported a 37 percent surge in operating income.



NIBC Bank NV, which is owned by private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co., did not disclose potential terms or a time frame regarding a possible IPO.



"Backed by our current shareholder, we have recently commenced a review of our strategic alternatives, which may include a...

