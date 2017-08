Trump Again Rattles NAFTA 'Termination' Saber

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Just two days after the first round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement wrapped up, President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his openness to “terminating” the deal altogether.



The Trump administration’s threat to pull the U.S. out of NAFTA has loomed large over the whole negotiating effort, even as traditional Republican allies in the business community have urged Trump to take a steady hand in reshaping the agreement.



Trump re-upped that threat during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and went even further,...

