4 Things To Know About Crowdfunding Your Next Case

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- BigLaw continues to rack up pro bono and public interest wins for clients ranging from asylum-seekers to girls who want greater access to high school sports. But not every client can get a free ride on legal bills, and not every firm has the wherewithal to take on worthy but unfunded cases.



Enter legal fee crowdfunding. While the concept of would-be litigants soliciting “micro” donations to cover legal costs isn’t new, there is a growing menu of online tools for asking people to put cash behind...

To view the full article, register now.