Union Slams Choice Of Mine Safety Admin. Acting Policy Head

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The president of the United Mine Workers of America criticized the recent appointment of Wayne Palmer as acting policy head of the Mine Safety and Health Administration Tuesday, questioning how much the longtime congressional staffer knows about mine safety.



UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts argued Palmer, who had been chief of staff for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta before being appointed as acting assistant secretary for policy at MSHA earlier this week, is ill-equipped to protect miners after a career spent working in and around Congress....

