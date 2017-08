Chicago Law Firm Sues Ex-Partners Over Alleged Client Theft

Law360, Chicago (August 23, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Hale Law LLC sued two of its former partners in Illinois county court Tuesday, claiming the pair wooed away business from the city of Chicago, its biggest client, for a new firm they were forming while still working at Hale.



Hale claims attorneys Shneur Nathan and Avi Kamionski told Chicago’s corporation counsel they were leaving to form their own firm while they were still on Hale’s payroll, asking if the city would transfer some of its business with Hale to them, according to the lawsuit....

