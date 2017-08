Davis Polk Advises Purchasers In Amazon's $16B Debt Sale

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on Wednesday said that it advised initial purchasers in connection with Amazon.com Inc.’s recently issued $16 billion bond, intended to help finance the online retail giant’s $13.7 billion acquisition of grocer Whole Foods Market Inc.



Amazon’s private bond sale, announced last week and issued on Tuesday, contains seven parts with maturities spanning three to 40 years. The transaction was not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but instead was limited to institutional and international investors, using exemptions provided by...

To view the full article, register now.