Agency Has Heard It Before, Won't Review StormTech Patent

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- For the second time in recent weeks, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rejected Cultech Inc.’s challenge to a rival’s plastic stormwater chamber patent — this time because it said the company’s arguments were similar to those already considered by a patent examiner.



The PTAB’s decision Tuesday not to institute inter partes review of StormTech LLC’s patent is another setback for Cultech, which separately challenged the validity of two StormTech patents after it was sued for infringement in 2015.



One petition was denied last month...

