AmEx Offered Worse Card Terms In US Territories, CFPB Says

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and American Express Co. on Wednesday settled claims that the credit card provider offered worse terms, including higher interest rates, to customers in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories.



American Express reported the problems with units serving those U.S. territories to the CFPB in 2013 and has to date paid $95 million in redress to affected customers and has since stopped offering worse terms to customers in those regions. The CFPB, which said that the problems at...

