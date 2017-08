UK Watchdog Finds Health Merger Hurt Competition

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust authority said Wednesday that Universal Health Services’ £377 million purchase last year of Cambian Group’s adult services division has been found to hurt competition in the market for in-patient mental health care in certain parts of the country.



The Competition and Markets Authority released the provisional findings of its investigation into the merger, which was deepened in May after Pennsylvania-based UHS declined to offer any remedies to alleviate initial concerns that were raised. The CMA said in a statement Wednesday that it found...

