Judge's Facebook Friendship Isn't Disqualifying: Fla. Court

Law360, Miami (August 23, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court declined Wednesday to disqualify a judge for being Facebook friends with an attorney involved in a suit over which she presided, ruling that the online relationship is not automatically disqualifying.



Florida's Third District Court of Appeal denied a petition filed by the Herssein Law Group to disqualify Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko because of her Facebook friendship with opposing counsel Israel “Izzy” Reyes, who formerly served with Judge Butchko on the bench at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.



“Because a 'friend' on a...

To view the full article, register now.