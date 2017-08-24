What's Changed Under Delaware's New Data Breach Law

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT) -- For the first time in 12 years, Delaware has updated its data breach disclosure law and has enacted new requirements for businesses to safeguard personal information. Gov. John Carney, describing cyberthreat as “one of the most serious economic challenges we face,” signed the measure on Aug. 17, 2017. The new law will take effect on April 14, 2018. It imposes additional obligations on businesses, while at the same time clarifying their notification obligations and bringing the law into line with the recent trends in other states....

