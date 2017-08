Mich. Utility To Phase Out Fossil Fuels At Power Station

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Michigan utility has agreed to beef up clean energy investments and phase out burning fossil fuels at its coal-fired generating station that powers the city of Lansing, the Sierra Club announced Wednesday.



According to the environmental group, the Lansing Board of Water and Light, or LBWL, said it will fully move away from using fossil fuels at its Erickson Generating Station by 2025 and has agreed to put into action its previously announced plan to shut down its Otto E. Eckert Station plant by 2020....

