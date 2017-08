Lawyer Groups Urge Congress To Not Split 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Several lawyer organizations, including the National Bar Association and the National Employment Lawyers Association, on Tuesday urged federal lawmakers not to push forward legislation to split up the Ninth Circuit, arguing that a division would threaten the integrity of the judiciary.



In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee , a 150-group coalition that included various national and regional lawyer groups — including the African-American Lawyers Association and several employment lawyer associations from states within the appellate district — argued that proposed legislation to divide the appellate...

To view the full article, register now.