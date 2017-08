11th Circ. Won't Reduce Sentence For Identity Theft Scammer

Law360, Miami (August 24, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a six-year sentence Wednesday against a Florida woman for participating in a scheme to defraud Social Security beneficiaries of their monthly Social Security checks, finding no signs the trial court erred in weighing the appropriate sentencing factors.



The appeals court rejected Brooke Jordan Jones' arguments that the district court should have granted her a “minor role reduction” because she was less culpable than her co-conspirators, and that her sentence was unreasonable because it was greater than needed to meet the sentencing factors....

