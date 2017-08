DOE Encouraged To Halt Expanded Natural Gas Exports

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A manufacturers’ advocacy group on Tuesday urged the U.S. Department of Energy to immediately halt new liquefied natural gas exports to nations that do not have a free trade agreement with the U.S., imploring the agency to gather new data on the current policy’s potentially adverse pricing effects.



In a rare instance of symmetry with the Obama administration, the Trump administration’s DOE has continued to approve LNG exports to non-FTA countries. The continuation of that policy has roiled the Industrial Energy Consumers of America, which claims...

