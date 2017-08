CIT Hands Partial Win To Meyer In Cookware Tariff Suit

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade granted Meyer Corp. a quick partial victory Wednesday by deciding U.S. Customs and Border Protection could not deny cookware imported from Thailand preferential tariff treatment because the sets included China-made lids.



In the test case tied to 21 related cases, Meyer sued the government after CBP classified pots and pans the Hong Kong-based cookware giant says should benefit from Thailand’s designation as a “beneficiary developing country.” CBP decided inclusion of the Chinese element meant the cookware did not qualify for...

