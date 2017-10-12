Expert Analysis

3 Strategies I Learned From LegalZoom

By Jeff Unger October 12, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT) -- As legal tech companies rapidly scoop up market share, too many law firms stick to business as usual: hourly rates, slow turnaround times and manual processes.

Let’s face it: The legal industry was ripe for disruption. LegalZoom, Rocket Lawyer and similar startups figured out that new consumer expectations created a hole in the market. So they gave people what they wanted, but — as many lawyers would argue — not necessarily what people needed.

Still though, analyzing these disruptors is time well spent for attorneys who...
