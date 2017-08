IRS Says Agent Depositions Irrelevant To CEO’s Penalty Suit

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The government pressed a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday not to allow the CEO of generic-drug maker Lannett Co. to introduce IRS agent depositions at trial in his challenge of a nearly $1 million tax penalty stemming from his allegedly willful failure to disclose a Swiss bank account.



The government argued that in-agency deliberations, or even mistakes, have no bearing on whether or not Arthur Bedrosian “willfully” failed to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR, regarding his Swiss bank account with...

To view the full article, register now.