UK To Seek Mutual Data Protection Recognition After Brexit

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 1:57 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said on Thursday that it will seek a swift agreement with the European Union over mutual recognition in data protection and information-sharing on individuals and bank details before reaching a more permanent deal.



Prime Minister Theresa May's government warned the EU that both sides depend on free-flowing data to fight crime and terrorism and to allow them to share in the bloc’s data economy — which could be worth €643 billion ($759 billion) by 2020. This makes cross-border regulatory cooperation vital during negotiations...

