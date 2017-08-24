Simmons Appointed To UK Gov't Financial Legal Advice Panel

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 1:18 PM BST) -- Simmons & Simmons LLP has been appointed to a U.K. government panel which provides legal services to central government and its associated bodies on a range of complex financial transactions and projects, the law firm said Thursday.



The firm has joined the government’s Finance and Highly Complex Legal Advice (FaCLS) panel. It will provide legal advice in fields including finance and refinancing, capital markets, corporate transactions and regulation for an initial two-year period starting this month. Simmons will also contribute to what is described as "work involving...

To view the full article, register now.